Robert Hepler Ingalls, age 90, passed away August 21, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home in Albuquerque. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Sandra Ingalls, his children



Debbie Reinhart Smith of Albuquerque,



Gina Studer of Aurora, Colorado, Valerie Lotz, Tracy Ingalls, Bryce Ingalls, all of Albuquerque, Sandra's children Catherine Rutledge of Los Lunas and Michael Smith of Aurora, Colorado, 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Prior to Sandra, he was married to Nancy Suttle and then Lois Unger, the mothers of his children. He was very close to and beloved by his large family.



Bob was the only child of Emma Ruth Hepler and Robert Samuel Ingalls. At age three, he and his parents moved from California to the family homestead near Loving, NM. His life on the farm instilled many of his deeply held values such as a strong work ethic, the importance of close and supportive family, faith, and humility. He attended a rural grade school in Loving and graduated from Carlsbad High School.



As a young man he moved to Albuquerque to attend UNM. With his degree in chemistry, he went to work for ACF and then spent most of his career at General Electric. He had an entrepreneurial spirit, also owning a Dairy Mart and gas station, as well as rental property. For more than 50 years he managed his property in the SE heights and was greatly beloved by his tenants.



Bob was very active in the Albuquerque community. He was a committed member of the Prostate Cancer Support Group of New Mexico, Turn Around Albuquerque, and the LDS church, where he was a priesthood quorum instructor at the Sandia Ward for many years. At 55, he took up running and won his age group in the first Duke City Marathon. Running continued to be his passion well into his 80s. He enjoyed many friends at race events and around the parks where he ran.



His friends and family are grateful for his wisdom, his awesome sense of humor and his kind and loving spirit. We thank God for the gift of his life and the blessing of the time we spent with him.



The family expresses their gratitude to Presbyterian Hospice, especially his nurse Jim Reale, who really "got" Dad and for the chocolate milk!



A viewing will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Sandia Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4109 Eubank Blvd NE., with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m.



Memorial donations can be made to the Prostate Cancer Support Association of New Mexico,



