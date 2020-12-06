1/1
Robert Hall
Robert Lee Hall



Robert Lee Hall, beloved husband and father passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Bob was born Tuesday, November 9, 1948, in Princeton, Missouri, and is preceded in death by his mother Anna Bess "Fadness" Hall, adopted father Ray Hall, natural father George Covey, aunt Barbara Hyler, and son Steven Hall. Bob is survived by his wife Elizabeth Hall, daughter Jennifer Hall, daughter Angelica Hall and son-in-law Pedro Rodriguez, his cousins Debra Anne Howard, Denita Bradley, and Diana Stuart.

Bob attended Frankfurt American High School in Germany and graduated from Andress High School in El Paso, Texas. After graduation, he hitchhiked summers to Canada until he settled down as a Service Technician for Simplex Time Recorder. He moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he met his wife Elizabeth, adopted Angelica and Steven, and became a Cub Scout Leader. After 35 years, he retired from Simplex as a Project Engineer designing commercial fire alarm systems. He remained active and enjoyed camping, traveling, and being with family and friends. He is loved and will be missed.

Services to be held virtually, FRENCH-University. In honor of his memory, please donate to Bob's favorite charities: the NM Roadrunner Foodbank and the NM ACLU.




Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
