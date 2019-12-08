Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Harrelson Jr.. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Pat" Patty Harrelson, Jr.







Robert "Pat" Patty Harrelson Jr., age 92, was born in Walnut Grove, Mississippi, on April 8, 1927. Pat moved to Dona Ana County, NM, with his family in 1931. Educated at Berino, Mesilla Park, and Las Cruces through high school, he went on to attend what is now known as NMSU for four years. Pat had the heart of a protector. He served in the USAF, flying combat tours in both Korea and Vietnam. After 22 years, he retired from the Air Force as Lt. Colonel with the rating of Master Navigator and Radar Bombardier. He earned 2 Distinguished Flying Crosses, 13 Air Medals, the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Honor Medal 1st Class, and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross w/ Gold Palm. He was Commander of the HQ Squadron, 4900 Air Base Group at Kirtland AFB 1966/67. He was a former Secretary of the ABQ Elks Lodge 461, member of Post 401 and the American Legion, Ballut Abyad Temple Lodge 6, AF and AM, and Reserve/Retired Officers Associations. Worked 7 years for the NM Real Estate Commission, as Executive Director from '79-'84. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert P. Harrelson, Sr., former NM State Representative and Senator in the 1930's and Biddie Chapman Harrelson, school teacher and Mesilla Park Postmaster; and siblings, Jessie Ruth Isaacks, Bobby Harrelson Thompson, and James C. Harrelson. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Beverly Ray Harrelson and faithful companion Misty; son, Patrick Lee (Sue) Harrelson; daughter, Carol Lyn (Mark) Coffing; stepchildren, Greg Bunker, Doris Clark, Beth (Steve) Treibel, Ken (Diann) Jones; numerous nieces and nephews; 11 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.



Services will be at First Christian Church on 10101 Montgomery NE in Albuquerque, NM on December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment and Military Honors will be at Santa Fe National Cemetery, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 2:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you give a donation to a in his name. To view information or leave a condolence please visit



