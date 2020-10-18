Robert (Bob) George Hogan







Robert George Hogan, born February 2, 1930-Wednesday September 16, 2020. Minneapolis, Minn.







Never-the-less a New Mexican at heart, loving the breathtaking beauty of the mountains, desert, blue skies and the glorious sunshine. Husband of Sally Ann Burks, father of Michael James of Kansas City and Lisa Ann Hogan, and son-in-law David Neuerer of Jersey City NJ, father-in-law of Sara Johnson Hogan, grand-daughter Drew Eliza. In Chicago ILL. Drew's father Patrick Arthur Hogan died shortly after Robert, Sunday September 20 after a long illness. Brother of Joanne Hogan Nelson, Vancouver WN, brother-in law of Jean Schultz Hogan, Hudson WIS, widow of James Arthur Hogan, Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Stepfather to the Burks children Sally Rae, Tom, Eric and Elaine.



A Mechanical Engineer graduate of University of Minnesota. The army called with orders: Report to BRL Research Center, Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Aberdeen Md. After fulfilling his duty obligations, discharged with commendations.



Civilian â€" ship also proved successful, having an outstanding career in Ceramic Deveopment at Corning Glass works, Corning, N.Y.



The desert called. Robert returned to Albuquerque, Sandia National Laboratory Security Systems in the US and Europe and eventually retirement.



Accomplishing all of this before he and Sally were married on October 1, 1993. Salzburg Austria.



Robert, a man who stood tall, would open his broad arms and embrace you with a huge bear hug, then turn to his friends and family with his charming grin and completely disarm them with a question that was linear and perceptive. It was cocktail hour, and the time for engaging with his question was now, and he was off and running! History, theology, books and the ironies of the day were all savored and explored wit his quick mind and dry wit.



He was an engineer, a man with a mission and he knew how to live well and love deeply. He was faithful to his mission: to share Christ and love others. Robert counted it all as joy!



Robert, a good and faithful servant, profoundly understood that this world was not his home. Christ, his Lord and Savior has taken him home. Hallelujah!



"For you shall go out in joy and be led forth in peace; the mountains and the hills before you shall break forth into singing, and all the trees of the field shall clap their hands." Isaiah 55:12 (ESV)



On October 7th, 2020 a private service with military honors was held at Santa Fe National Cemetery. A eulogy was given by Elaine Burks. Following with the sounds of taps, Robert was committed to God. Now, forever in God's arms, he shall rest in perfect peace.



A remembrance in Robert's honor may be made to the Educational Fund Central United Methodist Church located at 201 University Blvd. N.E. Albuquerque, N.M. 87106





