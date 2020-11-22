Robert (BOB) Dale IversonRobert Dale Iverson (BOB) loving husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully November 15. He was 85. He was born in Fairfax, Minnesota February 27, 1935 to William and Gladys Iverson. He leaves behind his wife Mary (Marie) of 64 years and children Robert, Jr. (Ciara), Los Lunas, NM; Lori (Rick) Zarembo of Henderson, Nevada and Richard Iverson of Albuquerque, NM.He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Curtis and Bill Iverson. He has a sister Jeanne Pack and two brothers, Albert (Karen) and Kevin (Wendy) Iverson who reside in Minnesota. Also, a brother Wally (Judy) Iverson who reside in Albuquerque.He graduated from Olivia High School, Olivia, Minnesota in 1953 where he participated in football and basketball. He entered the Army in July 1953 and served until July 1956, He and Marie were married August 4th, 1956. He worked at the Albuquerque Police Department and retired in 1979 as a Detective Sergeant. He went to work for Smith's Food and Drug as Security Director until 1991. He was a member of Tanoan Country Club since 1992 where he and his wife enjoyed golfing. They did a lot of traveling and golf clubs usually went along.He leaves behind 10 grandchildren: Daphne Iverson, Michael Archuleta (Krista); Jennifer Anderson (Zachery); Matice Vigil (Pete); Robert Iverson, III; Ryan Iverson; Aaric, Bella, Aaron, and Isla Iverson, He also has eight great-grandchildren: Jamie, Jennalee, Jason, Justin, Zoe, Olivia, Lily Rose, and Annabelle.Bob will always be remembered as a loving and kind husband, father and grandfather. Private services will be held at Daniels Family Funeral and Cremations 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE, Interment will follow, to the Santa Fe National Cemetery. A live stream of the service may be viewed by visiting the Daniels websiteWednesday November 25, 2020 at 10:00AM., MST