Robert J. Anderson
Robert J. Anderson, age 90, a resident of Albuquerque, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann, of 59 years; and his daughter, Lisa Kay Anderson. He is survived by his two children, Mark (Erin) Anderson of Maryland, and April (Loren) De Jong of New Mexico. He is also survived by his one granddaughter, Lauryl Dawn (John) Russell of Oklahoma; and sister, Glory Gay in Georgia.
Bob was born April 28, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY where he resided until he enlisted in the U.S. Army in May 1948. He served in Korea as an infantryman in the Third Division, 7th Regiment, where he earned the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge, Good Conduct Medal, various campaign ribbons, and an Ambassador of Peace medal from the South Korean Government. Bob was assigned to NM Military District in Albuquerque upon his return from Korea in 1951. He married his beloved Ann Thomas on August 31, 1952. His other tours of duty included Ft. Hood, TX, Ft. Polk, LA, Livorno, Italy (where he re-enlisted on top of the Leaning Tower of Pisa), Ft. Monmouth, NJ, Ankara, Turkey, Ft. Gordon, GA, and Vietnam. Bob retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1985. Bob served as Treasurer of the DAV in Rio Rancho for 7 years. Bob served on the council of Faith Lutheran Church. He and his wife volunteered as coordinators for Keenagers at Faith Lutheran Church for many years. Bob enjoyed square dancing, travel, baseball, and collecting books on the Korean War. Should friends desire, memorial contributions can be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 10,000 Spain Rd NE, Albuquerque NM 87111.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, services will be held at Faith Lutheran Church at a future date where lunch and a dessert banquet will be held in celebration of his life. Dad, Papa, we love you and miss you. We look forward to celebrating with you in God's Glory. Please visit our online guestbook for Bob at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 17, 2020.