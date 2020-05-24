Robert J. Graham







Robert J. Graham, age 80, passed away on May 13th, 2020. Born in Marshall MN. He was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Florence Graham, sister Yvonne Ross, and brother-in-law Harlyn Paradis. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Ilona, his children John, Kevin (Susan), Nanci-ann Linnenkohl (Paul, Emily, Jessica), many other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, his sister Lynda Paradis and many nieces and nephews.



He will be greatly missed by family and friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.





