Robert J.



Herrera, 86, passed away peacefully in his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Friday, December 13, 2019. He was born November 27, 1933 in Mosquero, NM to Concepcion and Carmelita Herrera.



Robert graduated from Mosquero High School and joined the US Army in 1952. After the military, he attended Highlands University in Las Vegas, NM. Robert married Patricia Lujan in 1958 in Roy, NM. After receiving his Bachelors in Biology, Robert and Patricia moved to Albuquerque to start a family and career. Robert continued his education at the University of New Mexico receiving his M.A. in Education. He enjoyed a 33 year career with Albuquerque Public Schools, first as a teacher and then 27 years as a principal during which time he touched the lives of young and old. Robert was well liked and loved. He lit up hearts with his infectious smile and positive demeanor. He loved the outdoors and especially loved playing the game of basketball. He was a great mentor to all and coached both basketball and baseball. His most cherished activity was watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren grow up.



Robert is survived by his wife of 61 years,



Patricia; his sons, Patrick Herrera and Rodric (Rosanna)



Herrera; two grandsons, Chad (Brittany) Miller of Las Cruces and Matteo Herrera of Albuquerque; two great-grandchildren, Diesel Miller and Mackenzie Miller; siblings, Chon II, Ben and Fred Herrera; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Robert is preceded in death by his daughter, Roberta Miller; and siblings, Bea, Connie, Louis, Raymond, Rita, Carmelita and Charlotte.



A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, 8:30



a.m. and 9:00 a.m. at The Shrine of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 11401 Indian School Road NE, Albuquerque 87112. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.



