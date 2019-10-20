Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert J. McCauley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert (Bob) Joseph McCauley







Bob passed away on September 29, 2019 at 5 pm. He was born on October 24, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois. Bob loved camping, fishing, golf, carpentry, and traveling, especially Ireland. His favorite times were family gatherings. He enjoyed old cars and going to the movies. He was a huge fan of the Bears and the White Sox. Bob coached Babe Ruth and Lobo Little League Baseball. Bob loved dogs and had a special friend in Tooter McGruder. Bob retired from the United States Postal Service.



Bob is survived by the love of his life, Lottie Mae Valdez, married over 63 years, and children, Timothy Arron, Kevin Patrick, and Marlaina Ann Jefferies(James). He has seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Bob was a kind and loving person and will be missed by all who knew him.



