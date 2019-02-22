Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert J. Padilla. View Sign

Robert J. Padilla



1947-2019







Robert J. Padilla, age 71, beloved father and grandfather, a resident of Los Lunas, NM, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. He served four years in the U.S. Army and later retired from



Sandia Labs. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Adam; mother, Ciprie, and brother Marty. He is survived by his ex-wife, Genevieve Corona; daughter, Rosanne and husband Tony; his sons, Pablo and wife, Danielle, Carlos, and grandchildren, Taylor, Michaela, Adrian, Daniel, and Camryn. Services will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Albuquerque, this Saturday,



February 23,



2019. Rosary will begin at 9am, followed by mass at 10am. Interment will take place following at Mount Calvary Cemetery. A reception will take place following at American Legion Post 49, 11005 Central Ave., NE. Pallbearers; Adrian Marquez, Daniel Padilla, Justin Luna, Isaac Chavez, Angelo Siaz, and J.J. Jaramillo. Please sign Robert's online tribute at



