Robert J. Padilla
|
1947-2019
Robert J. Padilla, age 71, beloved father and grandfather, a resident of Los Lunas, NM, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. He served four years in the U.S. Army and later retired from
Sandia Labs. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Adam; mother, Ciprie, and brother Marty. He is survived by his ex-wife, Genevieve Corona; daughter, Rosanne and husband Tony; his sons, Pablo and wife, Danielle, Carlos, and grandchildren, Taylor, Michaela, Adrian, Daniel, and Camryn. Services will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Albuquerque, this Saturday,
February 23,
2019. Rosary will begin at 9am, followed by mass at 10am. Interment will take place following at Mount Calvary Cemetery. A reception will take place following at American Legion Post 49, 11005 Central Ave., NE. Pallbearers; Adrian Marquez, Daniel Padilla, Justin Luna, Isaac Chavez, Angelo Siaz, and J.J. Jaramillo. Please sign Robert's online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St. Belen, NM
Romero Funeral Home
609 N Main St
Belen, NM 87002
(505) 864-8501
