Robert JaramilloRobert Jaramillo, age 85, passed away peacefully at his home, Tuesday, August 11, 2020, while surrounded by his loving family and friends.The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, August 17, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, 3424 4th St., NW, Albuquerque. Entombment will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Masks are required.Those who wish to express their condolences please visit www.alamedamortuary.com