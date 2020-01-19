Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Robert John Gustav Lange, the son of Gustav and Irene Lange, born in Beloit, WI on Friday, July 4, 1941, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. He is survived by his former wife, Dr. Amanda Lange of Frankfort, KY and their children, Jeremy, Miles, and Elizabeth. Dr. Lange attended Beloit College, then earned his BA and MA degrees from the University of Louisville and MD and PhD degrees from the University of Kentucky. Dr. Lange practiced general medicine and psychiatry for many years. After his work in those fields Dr. Lange taught literature at the University of Kentucky, University of Cincinnati, University of North Carolina-Asheville, and the University of New Mexico. Additionally, Dr. Lange served in the US Army Medical Corps as a Major, and earlier as Specialist 6 at the U.S. Army Medical Research Laboratory, Ft. Knox, KY. Dr. Lange became Buddhist in 2000 and was an ordained monk for several years. Expressions of sympathy should be directed to . Dr. Lange will be laid to rest at Santa Fe National Cemetery on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Please visit our online guestbook for Robert at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
