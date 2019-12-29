Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Robert Johnston Obituary
Robert Ray Johnston



Robert Ray Johnston, age 74, was called to his eternal resting place on Friday, December 20, 2019. He entered this world on Sunday, November 4, 1945 in Clayton, NM. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Jennifer T. Johnston; daughter, Tiffany Nicol (Jeff); son, Trenton Johnston (Samantha); three grandsons; and a host of other relatives. Robert served in the Army National Guard. Robert was loved by many and will be dearly missed. A Visitation will be on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 7:00 â€" 9:00 p.m. at FRENCH- University. The Memorial Service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Rio Rancho, 3906 19th Ave SE, 87124. A Graveside Service with military honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd NE, 87107. Please visit our online guestbook for Robert at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
