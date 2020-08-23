Robert Joseph Cordova Sr.











Loving Husband, Father, Tata, Great Grandfather, Brother, & Friend. Passed away peacefully in his home on Monday August 17, 2020 at the age of 79 with his family by his side. He was born in Albuquerque, NM to parents Pedro & Natividad he was the youngest of 7. 3 Sister's & 3 Brothers, He was married to the love of his life Lydia T. Cordova for 51 yrs and together they had 3 sons. He was A lifelong resident of Albuquerque and joined the Army at the Age of 18. He retired from the US Postal Service after 35 years and served 2 consecutive terms as the Commander of the American Legion Post 13. His loving wife Lydia and family were his world. He is survived by his son Anthony wife Teresa, son Robert Jr. wife Felicia, son Francisco wife Amanda, Lou Ann Husband Esequiel, 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and sister



Dulcinea



Hodgen and



many Nieces



and Nephews and God



Children.



He was preceded in death by his lovely wife Lydia 3 months prior, they will be laid to rest together with a dual viewing Thursday,



August 27th 6-8 pm at Riverside Funeral home on San Mateo NE. Funeral and Mass to be held on Friday, August 28th 12:00 p.m. at Queen of Heaven Church, burial to follow at Santa Fe national cemetery at 2:30pm.



Pallbearers are Perry



Hodgen, Randy Cordova,



Ray Cordova, James



Cordova, Robert Kennedy,



Phil Pratt & Esequiel



Acosta, Honorary



pallbearers: Isaiah



Cordova,Gabriella



Cordova, Deandra



Cordova, Juliana Cordova, Emilio Cordova, Diego Cordova. The family would like to thank everyone for the prayers and support.





