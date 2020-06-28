Robert Joseph Utrup
Robert Joseph Utrup



Robert Joseph Utrup, age 92, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. A Visitation will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary being

recited at 6:00 p.m. at Daniels Family Funeral Services, 3113 Carlisle Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM. A Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Queen of Heaven Church, 5311 Phoenix Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM. To view information or leave a condolence,

please visit www.danielsfuneral.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Carlisle Chapel
JUN
29
Rosary
06:00 PM
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Carlisle Chapel
JUN
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Church
