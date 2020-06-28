Robert Joseph Utrup
Robert Joseph Utrup, age 92, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. A Visitation will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary being
recited at 6:00 p.m. at Daniels Family Funeral Services, 3113 Carlisle Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM. A Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Queen of Heaven Church, 5311 Phoenix Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM. To view information or leave a condolence,
please visit www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.