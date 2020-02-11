Robert Katz
Robert Ernst Katz passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He is survived by his two children, Michiel Coyote and Carolina Reid, three beloved grandsons, and his sister, Marion Pasman. Robert began his career at Bank of America, where he worked for over 20 years; he also taught high school history and worked as a lawyer in California. He was a lifelong learner and avid reader, enrolled in classes at UNM (his favorite was Russian literature), and took violin and piano lessons. His most valuable friendships in Albuquerque were those he made at the Duke City Bridge club, and he was especially proud of his "trainees" when they played well and earned points. At Robert's request, no Memorial Service will be held, but hopefully you will play a hand in his memory.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 11, 2020