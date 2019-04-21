Robert Knapp
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Knapp.
Robert "Bob" Knapp, 82, passed away April 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife Carlin of 55 years. His daughters Valerie Bain (Mark), Diana Knapp (Mitch Gilbert) and Ellen Faris (Frank). His grandchildren Lauren & Jared Crabtree, Andrew Bain and Cole & Ryan Faris. Brother Don Knapp(Karen). Bob was a decorated Air Force Vietnam Veteran, whose devotion to his family and country was immeasurable. Retired from Sandra Labs, was
active with VFW 401 and Volunteered regularly at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial.
Rosary will be held Tuesday April 23, 2019, 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church followed by a
funeral mass at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019