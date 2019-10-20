Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. Donahue. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert L. "Bob" Donahue, 89, of Albuquerque, NM died Monday, September 30, 2019. Born in Minneapolis, MN on May 5, 1930, he was the son of the late Lawrence T. and Stella (Wignes) Donahue. Bob was married first to Sally Lizette with whom he had four children. Following her unexpected passing after 19 years of marriage, he married Lillian McKim in 1974 and spent the next 42 years with her until her death in 2015.



Bob was a proud U.S. Marine. He served his country in the Korean War where he was wounded twice and was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries sustained during a battle at the infamous Punch Bowl. Due to the severity of the wounds to his legs and feet, the doctors wanted to amputate. Bob refused and swore he would walk again. After more than a year recovering in military hospitals, he returned to civilian life -- walking. His post military career path included sales and advertising for several Southern California newspapers and auto sales. His love of cars later evolved into a change of careers to work for two equipment repair companies, first Bear in CA and NM and later Kansas Jack in McPherson, KS. Upon Bob's retirement, he and Lillian returned to Albuquerque, the city they loved, and spent time traveling the country and volunteering.



Bob is preceded in death by his parents and two sons, Timothy Joseph and Dolf Patrick Donahue. He is survived by his daughter Kerry Elizabeth Donahue, son Kelly Robert Donahue, and daughter-in-law Terri Donahue; his step-children Miya Collette McKim, Mark Charles McKim and daughter-in-law Juliet, Michelle Jeanine McKim and son-in-law Bill Irons, Melani Lisa King and son-in-law David King, and Marta Ann McKim. He was grandfather to 14, great-grandfather to 25 and great-great-grandfather of 2.



A private military service and internment will be held at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 11:15 a.m. on October 29, 2019. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the .



