Robert L. Gabaldon

Robert L. "Bob" Gabaldon





Bob was Born September 10, 1941 and died on Monday September 2, 2019. He was 77. He was the only child of TJ and Lucy Gabaldon, who both preceded him in death. Retired from commercial real estate, he was ever present as our Dad and for his grandkids. His enjoyment of Corvettes and classic cars never ceased. Bob is survived by his sons Robert and Rodney, daughters-in-law Heather and Michael Ann, and his four beloved grandchildren: Sean, Ashley, Kaitlyn and Christopher. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bob's name to the , New Mexico Chapter. Please visit www.danielsfuneral.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
