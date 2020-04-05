Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lynn Rhame. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

USAF (RET) Col. Robert Lynn Rhame







USAF (RET) Col. Robert Lynn Rhame passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was born to Elvis and Jaunita Rhame in Ballinger, TX, on Sunday, August 6, 1944. He grew up in Abilene, TX. Upon graduating from Abilene high school, he attended the US Air Force Academy and graduated in the class of 1966. He earned a master's degree in mathematics from North Carolina State College and later another masters from St Mary's University in San Antonio, TX. Robert served in the US Air Force for 25 years. Among his assignments were the Weapons Lab (LEAPS) at Kirkland AFB, Viet Nam, Group Commander at the Air Force Academy and Commander of the Rome Air Development Center in Rome, NY.



On retiring the family moved to Henniker, NH. In 2003 they returned to New Mexico where Robert enjoyed the sunshine, camping and playing golf.



Robert is survived by his wife, Sonia Gillespie Rhame of 51 years; one son, Jeffrey, wife Laura; grandchildren, Brooke and Brayden; and two sisters, Sheryl Minear and Susan Rhame. Robert was 75 years old.



Internment will take place at the Santa Fe National cemetery on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date.



www.FrenchFunerals.com.



