Robert M. Axline Jr.
1948 - 2020
Robert M. Axline Jr.



Robert "Bob" M.

Axline Jr.

was born on May

1, 1948, in

Hardtner,

Kansas, to Robert M. and Agnes

(Nurse) Axline

and passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, May 11, 2020, after a long illness. Bob was 72 years old. He grew up in Medicine Lodge, Kansas, where he excelled in academics and athletics. Bob received his Bachelor's, Master's and Doctoral degrees in Electrical Engineering from the University of Kansas in Lawrence. He retired from Sandia National Labs after a fruitful career of 31 years, where he specialized in radar analysis and was awarded 3 patents for his technical inventions. Bob possessed a mighty intellect and was a fine musician, singer and songwriter, playing both piano and guitar. He performed with the Rye Creek Band for over 20 years. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and two grandsons. He is survived by his wife Terry of 51 years, his children Christine (Greg) Green, Jessica (Sirous) Kamali, Ryan Axline, 5 grandchildren and his sister Pam Shoemaker of McPherson, Kansas. He was much loved and respected by his family, friends and colleagues. We will forever miss his humble character, kind heart, sweet smile, wry wit and focused attention to all kinds of problem solving.

Due to current pandemic restrictions, a private

graveside service for family will be held on Friday, May 15, 10:30 A.M. at Sunset Memorial Park. Other mourners may observe the ceremony from their vehicles. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a local food bank in Bob's name.


Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Sunset Memorial Park
