James E. Malloch







James E. Malloch of Elephant Butte New Mexico passed away naturally and peacefully on January 3, 2020 in Socorro New Mexico.



Jim was born James Ervin Malloch to Ervin L. and Bessie E. Malloch on December 8, 1936 in Beloit Wisconsin, but was raised primarily in Chicago, IL. In his youth, Jim was very active in Boy Scouts, high school athletics and music. He served one enlistment in the United States Army and attended DeVry Technical Institute where he earned a Bachelors in Electrical Engineering. He later earned a Master of Science (EE) at the University of New Mexico. He lived in Albuquerque for 42 years where he worked with Sandia National Laboratory for 22 years and Honeywell Defense Avionics Systems for 20. Jim retired to Elephant Butte Lake where he and Shirlee, the love of his life, resided for 17 years.



Jim was preceded by his devoted wife, Shirlee Inez (Kennedy) Malloch, and is survived by Step-son Michael Kennedy and grand-children Michelle and John Kennedy. He is also survived by children Julie Subiadur, Janet Lyons, Rana Day, and Robert Malloch. Grandchildren include Arys Subiadur; William III, James, and Nicholas Lyons; Laura Malloch and Ryan Day; Hannah, Marc, and Nathanael Malloch. He has 11 great-grandchildren.



A small memorial service will be held at a date to be determined. Questions can be addressed to



[email protected]



