Robert E. Martin
|
Robert E. Martin, 90, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 6, 2019.
Friends may visit Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Services will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Del Norte Baptist Church, 5800 Montgomery Blvd NE. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Bob's full obituary will run Sunday, April 21 and may also be read on our online guestbook for Bob at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 14, 2019