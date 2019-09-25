Robert Miera
Robert Miera, age 95, born in Algodones, NM, resident of Albuquerque, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Robert is survived by his wife of seventy-six years, Stella; children, Lila Ortega, Gerald Miera and wife, Suzette, Rick Miera and wife, Bernadette, Barbara Miera-Sanchez and husband, Jerry. Robert loved spending time with his nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and dancing with his wife, Stella. Grandad will always be in our hearts.
A visitation will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.at Immaculate Conception Church, 619 Copper Ave., a Rosary will be recited at 9:00
a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Robert A. Miera, Michael Miera, Matthew Miera, Stephen Miera, Carlos Miera and
Elijah Valdivia. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bob Evans, Michael Valdivia and Ruben Franco.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 25, 2019