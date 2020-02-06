Robert "Jack" Murrell
1933 -2020
Robert "Jack" Murrell, born in Mobeetie, Texas, November 15, 1933 and died [February 1, 2020], after a long fight with several lung diseases. Jack was the only son of Ernest and Vera Murrell. He is preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Susan Lee Murrell who passed away in July of 2018. He is survived by his older sister Lillian Roberts of Clovis, New Mexico, his beloved daughter Lisa Murrell, and his loving granddaughters, Sena Hare and Elan Kwiecinski and his loving great grandson, Aleksei Kwiecinski. Jack cared deeply for his precious granddaughters and appreciated how they remained connected with him until the end, as well as his nephew Randy Roberts of Clovis, NM. One of Jack's first paying jobs was driving the school bus at age 14 while he was still in 9th grade in Clovis. He met his future wife Thomasina Ingram at that time. His cowboy hat won her over and they married 4 years later and remained married for 48 years until she predeceased him in January of 2000. An employee from 1953-1995 of the Santa Fe Railroad (starting as a fireman on a steam engine to years as a locomotive engineer until retirement), he also over the course of his life did custom farm work, ranched cattle, and owned racehorses for a time (some of which even won!). Jack was also an accomplished singer and guitarist, and enjoyed meeting up with musical friends annually at Bob Wills Days in Turkey, Texas. He enjoyed and maintained friendships with a wide range of people, one of whom described Jack as "a likeable cuss." All services will be held at Romero Funeral Home on Saturday, February 8, 2020 beginning with a visitation at 3:00 p.m. and Funeral Service to be held at 4:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Terrace Grove Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 6, 2020