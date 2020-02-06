Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Murrell. View Sign Service Information Romero Funeral Home 609 N Main St Belen , NM 87002 (505)-864-8501 Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Romero Funeral Home 609 N Main St Belen , NM 87002 View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM Romero Funeral Home 609 N Main St Belen , NM 87002 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Jack" Murrell



1933 -2020







Robert "Jack" Murrell, born in Mobeetie, Texas, November 15, 1933 and died [February 1, 2020], after a long fight with several lung diseases. Jack was the only son of Ernest and Vera Murrell. He is preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Susan Lee Murrell who passed away in July of 2018. He is survived by his older sister Lillian Roberts of Clovis, New Mexico, his beloved daughter Lisa Murrell, and his loving granddaughters, Sena Hare and Elan Kwiecinski and his loving great grandson, Aleksei Kwiecinski. Jack cared deeply for his precious granddaughters and appreciated how they remained connected with him until the end, as well as his nephew Randy Roberts of Clovis, NM. One of Jack's first paying jobs was driving the school bus at age 14 while he was still in 9th grade in Clovis. He met his future wife Thomasina Ingram at that time. His cowboy hat won her over and they married 4 years later and remained married for 48 years until she predeceased him in January of 2000. An employee from 1953-1995 of the Santa Fe Railroad (starting as a fireman on a steam engine to years as a locomotive engineer until retirement), he also over the course of his life did custom farm work, ranched cattle, and owned racehorses for a time (some of which even won!). Jack was also an accomplished singer and guitarist, and enjoyed meeting up with musical friends annually at Bob Wills Days in Turkey, Texas. He enjoyed and maintained friendships with a wide range of people, one of whom described Jack as "a likeable cuss." All services will be held at Romero Funeral Home on Saturday, February 8, 2020 beginning with a visitation at 3:00 p.m. and Funeral Service to be held at 4:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Terrace Grove Cemetery.



Robert "Jack" Murrell1933 -2020Robert "Jack" Murrell, born in Mobeetie, Texas, November 15, 1933 and died [February 1, 2020], after a long fight with several lung diseases. Jack was the only son of Ernest and Vera Murrell. He is preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Susan Lee Murrell who passed away in July of 2018. He is survived by his older sister Lillian Roberts of Clovis, New Mexico, his beloved daughter Lisa Murrell, and his loving granddaughters, Sena Hare and Elan Kwiecinski and his loving great grandson, Aleksei Kwiecinski. Jack cared deeply for his precious granddaughters and appreciated how they remained connected with him until the end, as well as his nephew Randy Roberts of Clovis, NM. One of Jack's first paying jobs was driving the school bus at age 14 while he was still in 9th grade in Clovis. He met his future wife Thomasina Ingram at that time. His cowboy hat won her over and they married 4 years later and remained married for 48 years until she predeceased him in January of 2000. An employee from 1953-1995 of the Santa Fe Railroad (starting as a fireman on a steam engine to years as a locomotive engineer until retirement), he also over the course of his life did custom farm work, ranched cattle, and owned racehorses for a time (some of which even won!). Jack was also an accomplished singer and guitarist, and enjoyed meeting up with musical friends annually at Bob Wills Days in Turkey, Texas. He enjoyed and maintained friendships with a wide range of people, one of whom described Jack as "a likeable cuss." All services will be held at Romero Funeral Home on Saturday, February 8, 2020 beginning with a visitation at 3:00 p.m. and Funeral Service to be held at 4:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Terrace Grove Cemetery. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 6, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close