Robert R. Thompson







Robert "Bob" R. Thompson, 93 passed into glory on July 14th. Sweet ol' Bob, as he was known to some, was preceded in death by the love of his life, Jane, his brother Morris, mother Minnie Ellen, father Fred, along with too many friends and family members.



Bob grew up in Fowler, Indiana and attended Purdue University, graduating from University of Arizona in Tucson. His first wife, Barbara Jo and he raised a family together- Michael, Judy, and Fred. They spent the family's early years in Deming until moving to Albuquerque. He was deeply involved and loved his time at Albuquerque Country Club- both the social and GOLF aspects.



Jane and Bob were married in 1977, they spent 38 years in absolute love with one another. Bob finished his insurance career at Berger Briggs and worked there even after his retirement. He filled many wonderful days golfing with his sons, and son-in-law. Ever a lover of words and puzzles, he kept his mind active to the day of his passing.



Sweet ol' Bob's legacy lives on through his children, Michael and his wife Kaye, Judy and her husband David, Fred and his wife Karen, Joshua and his wife Maggie, Rick, Rand and his wife Ginny, and Nancy. He was well loved by his twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store