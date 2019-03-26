Robert R. Yoder
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert R. Yoder.
Robert (Bob) R. Yoder, 81, of Rio Rancho went
home to our Lord and Savior on Monday, March
25, 2019. His family was able to be with him in his
final days. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Mary Jo, daughters Robin (Ken) and Deb (Bill), and granddaughters Alli (fiance Caleb), Nikki, and Emma.
Cremation is planned with internment to
take place at a later date.
A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Bob at 3:00 PM on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Mesa View United Methodist Church, 4701 Montano Road NW, Albuquerque. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Church in Bob's memory.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 26, 2019