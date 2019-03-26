Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert R. Yoder. View Sign

Robert R. Yoder







Robert (Bob) R. Yoder, 81, of Rio Rancho went



home to our Lord and Savior on Monday, March



25, 2019. His family was able to be with him in his



final days. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Mary Jo, daughters Robin (Ken) and Deb (Bill), and granddaughters Alli (fiance Caleb), Nikki, and Emma.



Cremation is planned with internment to



take place at a later date.



A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Bob at 3:00 PM on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Mesa View United Methodist Church, 4701 Montano Road NW, Albuquerque. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Church in Bob's memory.



