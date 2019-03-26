Robert Ryan
Robert Ryan, Age 83, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 6:00-7:00 pm at Garcia Mortuary~Chapel of Angels , Located on 8th Street and Iron, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. A Final viewing will take place from 7:45 to 8:15 am followed by a second Rosary at 8:15 and Mass at 9:00 am on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at St. Joseph on the Rio Grande Catholic Church, 5901 St. Josephs Drive NW. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
www.garciamortuary.com
Daniels Family Funeral Services
717 Stover Ave Sw
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 243-5222
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 26, 2019