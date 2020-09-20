1/1
Robert Sedillo
Robert (Bob) Sedillo, 75, slipped quietly into the arms of our Heavenly Father on September 9, 2020. He was born in Las Vegas, NM to Zac and Mela Sedillo. He is survived by wife Diane of 53 years; sons, Robert (Angie), Kirk; grandchildren, Amber, Sarah, Jason, Julianna, Isabella, Ava; great grandson, Liam; siblings, Tony (Martha), Lori (Joseph), Bella (Joe). Preceded in death by his parents, Zac and Mela; siblings, Buddy, Viola and Priscilla. He proudly served in the Air Force from 1963 to 1967. Him and his brother, Tony, started their own janitorial service and auto detailing shop. He retired from the U.S. postal service. Celebration of his life will come at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Robert at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
