Robert Stark

On Sunday morning May 10th, 2020 Robert Warren Stark left this earth. He left behind his daughter Annie and her husband Michael along with 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren that he really enjoyed spending time with. Also, his companion of 25 years Mary Lou Boyer and family along with close friends and wonderful neighbors. He is preceded in death by his wife Sarah M Stark. He was born in Schenectady New York but after his high school graduation he decided to go out West to Arizona and New Mexico.



He graduated with a Bachelor of Business and Business Administration from University of New Mexico in 1951. He met his wife Sarah and spent time teaching on the Navajo reservation in Grants, New Mexico. In 1963 he received a Master of Arts in Education Administration at Northern Arizona University. They eventually moved to California where he taught in Newhall and Big Pine from 1970-1990. He also enjoyed acting. During Summer vacations he played extras in movies and commercials, his most memorable role being an extra in the 1982 film The Great American Traffic Jam.



Then in 1990 he returned to New Mexico to teach in the public schools. From 1992-1999, he taught Business Education in Albuquerque. In late 1992, He met Marylou Boyer and they traveled, they both came to California to visit, and always visiting the Albuquerque zoo. During his later years, he performed in "cafe espresso" and with the "old time vintage players". He also participated in a Spanish group, a poetry group and volunteered as an ESL tutor where he met many wonderful people.



Robert enjoyed a very full and active life, and was always a very generous man. Happy birthday, we will miss all the amazing stories that you told usâ€¦..we love youâ€¦.we will send a note on when his memorial will beâ€¦ thank you to all our family and friends for your love and support and a thank you to all the wonderful staff at Riverside Funeral Home.





