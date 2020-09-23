Robert Sweeney

Robert Miles Sweeney







Robert Miles Sweeney, 93 resident of Albuquerque, NM passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 of natural causes. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was known as coach or Bob. Dad was a wonderful man and an icon in New Mexico Sports.



He was born and raised in Santa Fe and is the son of Patrick and Clara Sweeney.



In 2016 he and his loving wife Lena moved to Albuquerque, they were partners for 67 years. Bob and Lena raised 4 children, Patty (Ron), granddaughters; Shannon. (Seun and Kelly, great grandson; Joaquin). Marty, David (Kristin), (granddaughters; Stephanie, Alexandra and Audrey, Arlene, (granddaughter Jessica and grandson; Isaac).



He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Jack and Jerry and daughterâ€"in-law Kristin.



Bob was an educator for 43 years with 37 of those years at the College of Santa Fe. He was the basketball coach at the University of New Mexico from 1958 to 1962. Bob was a member of the Santa Fe School board for 18 years, Sweeney Elementary in Santa Fe Bears his name since 1982. The Sweeney Convention Center (Sweeney Gym) was named after his father who was Superintendent of schools. Bob went to Norte Dame on a football scholarship and finished his playing career as a basketball star with Colorado University. Bob was a tremendous Athlete and coach.



He is already missed by many. Services will be held privately.





