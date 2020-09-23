1/1
Robert Sweeney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Miles Sweeney



Robert Miles Sweeney, 93 resident of Albuquerque, NM passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 of natural causes. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was known as coach or Bob. Dad was a wonderful man and an icon in New Mexico Sports.

He was born and raised in Santa Fe and is the son of Patrick and Clara Sweeney.

In 2016 he and his loving wife Lena moved to Albuquerque, they were partners for 67 years. Bob and Lena raised 4 children, Patty (Ron), granddaughters; Shannon. (Seun and Kelly, great grandson; Joaquin). Marty, David (Kristin), (granddaughters; Stephanie, Alexandra and Audrey, Arlene, (granddaughter Jessica and grandson; Isaac).

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Jack and Jerry and daughterâ€"in-law Kristin.

Bob was an educator for 43 years with 37 of those years at the College of Santa Fe. He was the basketball coach at the University of New Mexico from 1958 to 1962. Bob was a member of the Santa Fe School board for 18 years, Sweeney Elementary in Santa Fe Bears his name since 1982. The Sweeney Convention Center (Sweeney Gym) was named after his father who was Superintendent of schools. Bob went to Norte Dame on a football scholarship and finished his playing career as a basketball star with Colorado University. Bob was a tremendous Athlete and coach.

He is already missed by many. Services will be held privately.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM 87505
505-989-7032
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
September 22, 2020
Mrs. Sweeney and Family, Take care in this tough time of sadness! I had remembered Mr. Sweeney from the College of Santa Fe and at the time I never knew I would get to know him in a more personal way due to Bob and Lena being the first delivery on the Mail
Route I delivered starting at Park Plaza. What a very humble person having what he accomplished you would never know with Bob he was so kool and very pleasant in his demeanor. We always got our quick opinions about what was happening in sports how each other was doing almost daily. Enjoyed having such great people to begin my delivery day! Siento mucho... Bobby Jenks
Bobby Jenks
Friend
September 22, 2020
He was a very nice man. Prayers to family and friends
JoAnn Roybal
Friend
September 22, 2020
Sweeney Family, We are so sorry to hear of Coach Sweeney's passing, He was a very special man. Our prayers are with you all, God Bless.
Jim Gutierrez/Cathey Merlino
Friend
September 22, 2020
Ed and Betty McClutchey send sympathy to Lena and the family.
Ed McClutchey
Coworker
September 22, 2020
Mr. Sweeney was a great man! I spend many days around him and Mrs. Sweeney in their home and other events as I am good friends with their daughters Patty n Arlene. Bob n Lena were good friends with my parents, Sarah n Ambrose Duran. May you Rest In Peace Sir!
Dolores (Dodo) Duran Fresquez
Friend
September 22, 2020
Dear Patty, May God be with you and your family during this time of sorrow. Your father will always be remembered as a kind and caring man during our many years of friendship, especially during the times we grew up in Casa Solana. God Bless you.
MARY A CHAVEZ
Friend
September 21, 2020
Dearest Lena , Patty and family! My deepest condolences for your loss of such an incredible, kind and humble man! I pray that the wonderful memories you have of him
carry you through this difficult time! Blessings to you all!
Margo shirley
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved