Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Danny" Trujillo. View Sign

Robert "Danny" Trujillo







Robert "Danny" Trujillo 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on March 3, 2019. Danny is preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, and one son. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Lucinda



"Lucy" Trujillo, his two sisters and a brother. He is also survived by his children (from a previous marriage). Danny had many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends. He was a well known musician/Mariachi and an avid truck driver. Danny had a heart of gold and was loved by every person who knew him. He is going to be deeply missed. The services will be held on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church at 8:00 a.m. with a burial to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.



