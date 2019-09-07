Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Tully IV. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert H. G. Tully, IV, world traveler and raconteur, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend, first son of Mary Ann Pope Tully and Robert H. Tully, MD, died the last week of July 2019.



An Irish wake will be held later this year.



As one of his friends put it, Rob was a "quintessential Renaissance man," insatiably curious, reveling in intellectual discussion, never living vicariously, cultivating lifelong friendships in the most mundane to highly esoteric circumstances, engaging with the world's peoples and cultures, generously supporting the creative endeavors of others while following his own unique path. He was a voracious reader and movie-watcher, avid photographer, taking tens of thousands of photographs over the years, and creative writer, especially in his last decade. Although Rob had traveled to all seven continents, he had a deep and abiding love for New Mexico and the Sandia Mountains, expecting to return here to live someday.



Rob attended Inez Elementary, Monroe Jr High, and Manzano High School, graduating in 1965. He earned a BA in Mathematics from the University of Rochester, his father's alma mater. He furthered his education at the University of New Mexico, completing Masters in Structural Engineering and in Architecture. While in graduate school, Rob developed an interest in programming; in 1986, he left the states to work in England for Albuquerque-based Software Solutions. Within a year, he had started his own software enterprises, first with House of Speed and then with XPansions International. Since then he lived primarily in England, and eventually became a dual citizen.



Rob, age 71 at his death, is survived by his daughter Merritt Dublin, son-in-law Timothy Wayne Dublin, granddaughter Lacey Rose Dublin, and his five siblings and their families: Rush Tully, his wife Maria Dillon, and their children and grandchildren, Kristel Dillon and David Vliet, Michael, Megan, Lucas, and Oscar Dillon, and William Tully; Nathaniel Tully and his wife Leah Higgins; Joseph Tully and his children, Leah and Dan Utech, and Kendra Tully; Marit Tully and her husband Andy Thomas; and Brooke Tully, her husband Tom Bird, and their son Aaron Bird. Rob also is survived by his aunt, Hulda Martin, his Martin, Pope, and Tully cousins, and friends here in Albuquerque and all over the world.



