Dr. Robert Turner (1928 - 2019)
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Monte Vista Christian Church
9501 Campus Blvd. NE
Dr. Robert "Bob" Stanley Turner, 90, beloved husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend of Albuquerque, NM, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, after a lengthy illness.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Monte Vista Christian Church, 9501 Campus Blvd. NE. A private family Interment was held at Sandia Memory Gardens. Please visit our online guestbook for Dr. Turner at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 27, 2019
