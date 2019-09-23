Dr. Robert "Bob" S.. Turner
Dr. Robert "Bob" Stanley Turner, 90, beloved husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend of Albuquerque, NM, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Monte Vista Christian Church, 9501 Campus Blvd. NE. A private family Interment was held at Sandia Memory Gardens. Please visit our online guestbook for Dr. Turner at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 27, 2019