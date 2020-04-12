Robert V. Lindley
Loving father and husband passed away peacefully at home on March 26, 2020. Bob was born December 30, 1936 in Clovis, New Mexico. He was preceeded in death by his mother and father, Helen and "Lefty" Lindley and sister Sharon Ferguson He is survived by his wife of 55 years Pat, his daughter Melissa Miller, son Todd and wife Patty, son Jason and sister Judith Reynolds, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A Memorial Ceremony will be held at a later date.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 12, 2020