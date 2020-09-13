Robert Victor Casaus







West Coast Chopper's Jesse James once said that it all comes down to simple math: work twice as hard and you'll achieve twice as much. He said all you need is a nice place to live and a "badass ride." Throughout his life, Robert Victor Casaus looked up to Jesse and like Jesse, he led a successful and eclectic life. At just 31-years-old, he was already on his third Harley-Davidson.



He felt most at peace on the back of his Harley.



Off the road, however, Robert fought some pretty strong demons. He succumbed to that fight on September 4, 2020. He was a loving son, a hard-working father, and a loyal brother.



Robert was known for his fierce work ethic and entrepreneurial success. In high school, he created Symbolic â€" a clothing brand which branched out into several different companies including coffee and ointments. Symbolic quickly became known as Symbolic Industries.



Robert graduated from Sandia High School in 2007 and went on to graduate from Universal Technical Institute in Arizona, where he received a degree as a Master Mechanic. He also earned an associate's degree in journalism from Central New Mexico Community College. During that time, he was chosen to work on the Barack Obama campaign and followed Obama on the campaign trail.



After his studies, he became a manager at Firestone. Here, he started several long-lasting friendships. From there, he owned and operated his own business, Roadrunner Automotive, and was a dealer for A.R.E. Mobile camper shells. He was eventually offered a position at Dealer Tire, where he traveled and set up businesses out of Larry H. Miller Toyota. But above all else, Robert had a huge and caring heart. Anyone who met him would say so.



Robert leaves behind his adoring mother, Jacqueline Casaus; his son, Ryder Casaus; his daughter, Reign Casaus; his sister, Alexis Hovey, and his brother, John Hallstad. He is preceded in death by his aunt, Liz, who he loved dearly; his grandfather, John, and his great-grandma, "Mema."



A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 19th 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Daniels Funeral located at 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE, 87109



Ride easy, our sweet Robert.





