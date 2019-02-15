Robert W. Geist







Robert William Geist, 52, of Albuquerque, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 8, 2019 in his home. Robert was born on January 10, 1967 in Albuquerque, NM, son of Jerry D. and Sharon L. (Kaemper) Geist. Robert was self-employed, having worked in retail sales and the information technology industry during his life. Robert graduated from New Mexico Military Institute in 1985 and earned a bachelor's degree in Philosophy from Menlo College in Palo Alto, California in 1992. Upon graduating from college, Robert left the bay area, and returned to Albuquerque. Robert was a humorous, compassionate, caring friend to many, always eager to talk and listen. His friends and family are heart-broken over his untimely death. Robert is survived by his parents, Jerry and Sharon; his brother, Doug (Jerry Douglas Geist, Jr.) and Donna Orozco-Geist, also residents of Albuquerque, and Bruce K. and Lynn E. Geist of Sterling Heights, Michigan. He leaves beloved nephews, Dominic Orozco of Phoenix, AZ, Angelo Orozco of Albuquerque; and niece, Nichole E. Geist of Oberlin, OH; and his dear friend, Chellie Bailey. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Please visit our online guestbook for Robert at



