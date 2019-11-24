|
Robert Wayne (Bob) Prather
Robert Wayne (Bob) Prather, 66, passed peacefully from this earth on Monday, November 11, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM, after a long illness. Bob was born in Carlsbad NM on Friday, January 2, 1953 to William Bradford and Edna Mae Prather. He spent his childhood in Carlsbad and his high school years in Carlsbad NM and Baytown TX and graduated from high school in Baytown. He attended the University of New Mexico, where he studied languages and comparative literature, earning his way through School working for a mining company. After college, the mining industry eventually took him to Montana, where he lived in the small town of Norris and established the Norris Lab, an assay lab that served the gold mining industry in Montana, Idaho, and Colorado for over 30 years. Uncle Bob had many friends in Montana and New Mexico and was well respected in the mining industry for his attention to detail and the quality of his work.
Bob was a good cook and liked to treat his family to his special fried fish and cornbread each Christmas and a very special spaghetti sauce that no one else could duplicate. He was an excellent musician and delighted in entertaining the family with his voice and skill with a guitar. Bob's place in beautiful Montana became a favorite vacation spot for the family.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, Brad and Edna Prather of Carlsbad NM. He is survived by brother, Bill and wife, Selma Prather; as well as nieces, Kellie (Rhett) Robinson of Anchorage AK, Lara (Joe) White of Albuquerque, and Elizabeth (Ty) Frederick of Las Cruces and; nephew, John Prather of Albuquerque; many grand-nieces; and nephews; great-grand nieces; and nephews; and his cousins, all of whom are going to greatly miss Uncle Bob.
The family wishes to thank the physicians and nursing staff of Lovelace Medical Center in Albuquerque for their excellent and compassionate care. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 114 Carlisle Blvd, SE, Albuquerque NM sometime in January, date to be announced. Memorial donations may be made in Bob's name to Immanuel Presbyterian Church or a .
A kind, intelligent, and gentle soul has passed to his place of peace and will be forever remembered with fondness by those whose lives he touched. Please visit the online guestbook for Bob at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 24, 2019