Robert "Bob" Whitcomb Day was born in Gilmore City, IA on Wednesday, February 3, 1926. Bob passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 315 Coal Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Family Promise Of Albuquerque. Please visit our online guestbook for Robert at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 20, 2019
