Robert Windsor Ayre, 83, passed away on August 29, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was born on November 24, 1935 in New York, New York to the late Joseph and Margaret (Divigardi) Ayre. Bob served in the United States Air Force for four years. He then went on to sell electronic parts and worked as a silversmith with his son for 25 years. Bob became a "politico" and served as Torrance County Manager for 6 years. His true passion though was photography. Bob always had a camera within reach from the age of 14. He started his own photography business and became a photographic tour guide. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Bob is also preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Ayre. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Patty Ayre; son, Bill Ayre and wife Jacque; daughters, Kathryn Ayre and husband Carl Muehlenweg, and Susan Hedrick and husband Peter; brother, Steven Ayre and wife Beverly; grandchildren, Cole, Nic, Theodora, Amanda and Kenny and 4 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers etc. donations may be made to Moriarty Public Library. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for September 29, 2 to 5 pm at Moriarty Civic Center.



