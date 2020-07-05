Robert Yaple Jr.







In memory of Robert Yaple Jr., who passed away on Wednesday June 24th. He is survived by his father Robert of Forney TX., his brother Mike of Albuquerque, his two sisters Diane & Linda of Albuquerque, his two children & two grandchildren of Albuquerque. Robert will be remembered for his kind & generous personality and for his great sense of humor. Robert enjoyed fishing, baseball & watching old TV shows. Robert was greatly loved & will be greatly missed.





