Roberta "Bobbie" Madigan
Roberta "Bobbie" Madigan moved to her eternal heavenly home on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was 87 years old. She lived a courageous life and is now where she longed to be, alive in the presence of her Lord.
Bobbie was born in Denver, CO and had been a resident of Albuquerque since 1965. She was a member of Heights Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she worshipped, ministered, and served for many years. Bobbie was also blessed to serve as a leader in Bible Study Fellowship.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Madigan, whom she married in 1953; and by her sister, Margie A'Hern, of Denver, CO.
Bobbie is survived by many loving family members including her brother, Terry Haskins of Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Elenor Madigan of Colorado; along with several nieces and nephews. Bobbie is the mother of five children, the proudest part of her legacy, Mike Madigan (Susan), Christy Willis (Tom), Lori Shelton (Toby), Dave Madigan (Tracy), and Linda Tye (Pat).
Bobbie adored her grandchildren, Erik, Tyler, Daniel, Summer, Cory, Shawna, Melanie, Chase, Jordan, Katie, and Reagan. She loved and welcomed their marriage partners into the family. Bobbie was Great Grammy to Parker, Jaz, Jackson, Rose, Barrett, Henry, Allie, Wade, and Harper.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Heights Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 8600 Academy Rd. NE.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2020