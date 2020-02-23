Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta "Bobbie" Madigan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roberta "Bobbie" Madigan







Roberta "Bobbie" Madigan moved to her eternal heavenly home on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was 87 years old. She lived a courageous life and is now where she longed to be, alive in the presence of her Lord.



Bobbie was born in Denver, CO and had been a resident of Albuquerque since 1965. She was a member of Heights Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she worshipped, ministered, and served for many years. Bobbie was also blessed to serve as a leader in Bible Study Fellowship.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Madigan, whom she married in 1953; and by her sister, Margie A'Hern, of Denver, CO.



Bobbie is survived by many loving family members including her brother, Terry Haskins of Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Elenor Madigan of Colorado; along with several nieces and nephews. Bobbie is the mother of five children, the proudest part of her legacy, Mike Madigan (Susan), Christy Willis (Tom), Lori Shelton (Toby), Dave Madigan (Tracy), and Linda Tye (Pat).



Bobbie adored her grandchildren, Erik, Tyler, Daniel, Summer, Cory, Shawna, Melanie, Chase, Jordan, Katie, and Reagan. She loved and welcomed their marriage partners into the family. Bobbie was Great Grammy to Parker, Jaz, Jackson, Rose, Barrett, Henry, Allie, Wade, and Harper.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Heights Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 8600 Academy Rd. NE.



If you would like to make a donation in Bobbie's honor, please make it to Samaritan's Purse at



P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, with "Bobbie Madigan" in the memo line. Please visit our online guestbook for Bobbie at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Roberta "Bobbie" MadiganRoberta "Bobbie" Madigan moved to her eternal heavenly home on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was 87 years old. She lived a courageous life and is now where she longed to be, alive in the presence of her Lord.Bobbie was born in Denver, CO and had been a resident of Albuquerque since 1965. She was a member of Heights Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she worshipped, ministered, and served for many years. Bobbie was also blessed to serve as a leader in Bible Study Fellowship.She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Madigan, whom she married in 1953; and by her sister, Margie A'Hern, of Denver, CO.Bobbie is survived by many loving family members including her brother, Terry Haskins of Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Elenor Madigan of Colorado; along with several nieces and nephews. Bobbie is the mother of five children, the proudest part of her legacy, Mike Madigan (Susan), Christy Willis (Tom), Lori Shelton (Toby), Dave Madigan (Tracy), and Linda Tye (Pat).Bobbie adored her grandchildren, Erik, Tyler, Daniel, Summer, Cory, Shawna, Melanie, Chase, Jordan, Katie, and Reagan. She loved and welcomed their marriage partners into the family. Bobbie was Great Grammy to Parker, Jaz, Jackson, Rose, Barrett, Henry, Allie, Wade, and Harper.A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Heights Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 8600 Academy Rd. NE.If you would like to make a donation in Bobbie's honor, please make it to Samaritan's Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org orP.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, with "Bobbie Madigan" in the memo line. Please visit our online guestbook for Bobbie at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close