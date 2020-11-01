1/1
Roberto Vigil
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roberto Nicholas Vigil



Roberto Vigil, Age 37, of Albuquerque, died unexpectedly on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Teofilo and Esther Vigil, Cousin-(Sister) Stefanie Salazar, Uncle-Andrew Vigil, Uncle-Alfredo Espinoza. Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Grandson and Fierce Friend left this life way too early, leaving a Legacy of his Wife, Anna, Daughter, Marianna, Parents, Roseanna and Phillip; Brother, Javier (wife Jami, sons-Sebastian, Dominic) Grandparents (Manuel & Virgie Vigil) God-Son, Alejandro; In-laws, Eloise and Martin, Grandmother (Rosalie Gonzalez) Brothers-in-law, Jose (Sons-Santiago, Antonio ), Juan(Son-Gabriel, Daughter, Lena), Pablo(Sons-Malachi, Alex, daughter, Celeste) plus many Aunts, Uncles & Cousins.

There was a Celebration of Life Ceremony on October 12, 2020 at Sagebrush Church at 6440 Coors Rd., NW. If you wish to send condolences, please go to the website: neptunesociety.com and a Gofundme account has been set up for the family if you wish to donate. Thank you for your prayers.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved