Roberto Nicholas Vigil
Roberto Vigil, Age 37, of Albuquerque, died unexpectedly on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Teofilo and Esther Vigil, Cousin-(Sister) Stefanie Salazar, Uncle-Andrew Vigil, Uncle-Alfredo Espinoza. Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Grandson and Fierce Friend left this life way too early, leaving a Legacy of his Wife, Anna, Daughter, Marianna, Parents, Roseanna and Phillip; Brother, Javier (wife Jami, sons-Sebastian, Dominic) Grandparents (Manuel & Virgie Vigil) God-Son, Alejandro; In-laws, Eloise and Martin, Grandmother (Rosalie Gonzalez) Brothers-in-law, Jose (Sons-Santiago, Antonio ), Juan(Son-Gabriel, Daughter, Lena), Pablo(Sons-Malachi, Alex, daughter, Celeste) plus many Aunts, Uncles & Cousins.
There was a Celebration of Life Ceremony on October 12, 2020 at Sagebrush Church at 6440 Coors Rd., NW. If you wish to send condolences, please go to the website: neptunesociety.com
and a Gofundme account has been set up for the family if you wish to donate. Thank you for your prayers.