Robin was born in 1947 in Washington, DC. She was an only child and spent her childhood in Maryland. She married in 1965 and July 3rd would have been her 55th Wedding Anniversary. After her husband returned home from Vietnam in October 1968 they moved into a new house on the Chesapeake Bay. As many returning Vietnam veterans, they started riding Harley motorcycles and did not talk about the Vietnam conflict for over 25 years or until the middle East conflicts began. Beginning then and continuing today, the Government tried to make up for the neglect that it and the country bestowed upon the Vietnam veterans. She was a very private person, very patriotic and proud of her husbands' service to the country. For 50+ years most friends were Harley riders because most of them were veterans. Robin could provide detailed accounts of her travels, experiences, the people she met and the things she did over the years. Just like Jimmy Buffet said in one of Robin's favorite songs 'A Pirate Looks at 40' we "pissed enough money away to buy Miami". Her favorite song was Jimmy Buffets Margaritaville. Robin went through 3 rounds of cancer after she moved to NM in 2006, with the final treatment in December 2019. She passed peacefully in her sleep on May 22, 2020. She will be laid to rest in the Santa Fe National Cemetery in the next several months.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
