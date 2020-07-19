Robin Hazen
Robin Hazen was born to Cora and Arthur Hazen on May 20, 1937 in Mosquero, NM and passed away in his home on Saturday, July 11. He was the youngest of eight children. Robin graduated from Mosquero High School at age 16, and enrolled at Highlands University where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Education. He earned his Master's degree from UNM in 1968. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva, who died in 2006. He is survived by his children Annette Hazen, Brenda Lovely, and Mike Hazen (Tyra), his grandchildren Justin and Josh Lovely, Kara Unale (Thomas), and Ryan Hazen; great grandson, Max Unale; and his dear friend and companion, Shirley Bartel. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
Robin began his career in education as a teacher at Inez Elementary in 1958. He taught at Inez, Toltec, and Mitchell Elementary Schools. In 1972, he became an assistant principal at Kennedy Junior High, and then became principal at Tomasita Elementary, where Annette, Brenda and Mike went to school. In 1977, he became principal at Mitchell Elementary. Robin had taught there in 1966-1971. In 1982, he moved to Kit Carson Elementary and in 1988, moved to Los Padillas Elementary. He retired from Albuquerque Public Schools in 1992.
Robin had an incredibly strong work ethic, and held several part time jobs while also working as a teacher and principal. He worked at McDonalds, Foodway grocery store, and as a UNM ticket taker at games. For 19 years, he taught Adult Basic Education night classes at TVI.
In 1992, Eva and Robin moved to El Paso where he taught 4th and 6th grades. In 1997, he retired from El Paso and returned to Albuquerque. Upon returning, Robin worked as a APS substitute teacher and at UNM College of Education as a supervisor of student teachers.
When Eva became ill, Robin took loving and tender care of her. After she passed, he became a hospice volunteer. For many years, he also volunteered for the Department of Senior Affairs and for Catholic Charities.
Robin loved life, and really enjoyed visiting with people. He didn't know a stranger, and had quite the reputation for handing out candy to everyone he met. He was active in two churches, Prince of Peace Catholic Community and St. Paul's Methodist Church. He had many dear friends at both churches. Also, he was deeply devoted to St. Anthony, and prayed to him daily. Robin was an avid gardener, a passion that was passed to him from his father, and Robin passed the love of gardening on to his three children.
He will be laid to rest, next to Eva, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift in Robin's memory to the UNM Presidential Scholarship Program or the UNM College of Education Dean's Fund at unmfund.org
. The family plans to hold a Celebration of Life gathering at a later date.