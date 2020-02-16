Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robin McCafferty. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary









Robin Marie McCafferty passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on December 10, 2019 at the age of 56. Robin's ashes were scattered in the rose garden at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery following a private memorial attended by her brothers and sisters.



Robin was born in Detroit, Michigan and moved with her family to Albuquerque, New Mexico when she was 10 years old. She graduated from Eldorado High School where she was a member of the symphony orchestra which traveled to the International Youth and Music Festival in Vienna, Austria in Robin's senior year. After graduation, Robin obtained an associate's degree from Albuquerque Technical Vocational Institute and moved to Washington, DC to work for the US State Department. In recent years, Robin found her career at Presbyterian Health Care as a medical transcriptionist and medical coder. Robin was also an important in-home caregiver for the family, allowing their mother to live out her last few months in the comfortable surroundings of her own home.



Robin embraced the internet and found meaningful connections with friends across the globe. She currated inclusive online communities among a variety of interests. Those of you who knew Robin knew that she loved her cats more than anything in the world and was a big supporter of cat and animal rescue groups. If you would like to do something nice in her memory, please make a donation to Kennel Kompadres (



