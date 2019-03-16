Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Louis "R.C." Chavez. View Sign

Roger "R.C." Louis Chavez







R.C. Chavez of



Albuquerque passed away



unexpectedly



on March 3rd at the age of 68.



R.C. was the son of Joaquin &



Gloria Chavez.



He was preceded in death by



his father,



Joaquin Chavez.



He is survived by his mother, Gloria Chavez;



twin brother, Robert



Chavez; sisters, Denise



Armijo & Pamela Chavez



Martin; children, Ray



Chavez, Adrian Chavez



& Vicki Garcia; grandchildren, Camden & Harper



Chavez, Penelope & Miles Chavez, Cora & Cedro



Garcia; many nieces &



nephews; and extended



family. After a 26 year















career, R.C.



retired from



Sandia National



Laboratories. He was a lifelong



musician and had a passion for



music. He loved traveling during



his 13 years of



retirement



especially to



San Antonio



and Tempe as



regular vacation



destinations with



his good friend



Martin Ortega.



A celebration of life



will take place at Holy



Family Church on Saturday, March 30 with a vigil



starting at 8:00 a.m.,



followed by a rosary and mass. A reception will



follow at the HolyFamily Hall, concluding at



1:00 p.m.



562 Atrisco Dr SW

Albuquerque, NM 87105

