Roger "R.C." Louis Chavez
|
R.C. Chavez of
Albuquerque passed away
unexpectedly
on March 3rd at the age of 68.
R.C. was the son of Joaquin &
Gloria Chavez.
He was preceded in death by
his father,
Joaquin Chavez.
He is survived by his mother, Gloria Chavez;
twin brother, Robert
Chavez; sisters, Denise
Armijo & Pamela Chavez
Martin; children, Ray
Chavez, Adrian Chavez
& Vicki Garcia; grandchildren, Camden & Harper
Chavez, Penelope & Miles Chavez, Cora & Cedro
Garcia; many nieces &
nephews; and extended
family. After a 26 year
career, R.C.
retired from
Sandia National
Laboratories. He was a lifelong
musician and had a passion for
music. He loved traveling during
his 13 years of
retirement
especially to
San Antonio
and Tempe as
regular vacation
destinations with
his good friend
Martin Ortega.
A celebration of life
will take place at Holy
Family Church on Saturday, March 30 with a vigil
starting at 8:00 a.m.,
followed by a rosary and mass. A reception will
follow at the HolyFamily Hall, concluding at
1:00 p.m.
Holy Family Church
562 Atrisco Dr SW
Albuquerque, NM 87105
