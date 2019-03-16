Roger Louis "R.C." Chavez

Roger "R.C." Louis Chavez



R.C. Chavez of

Albuquerque passed away

unexpectedly

on March 3rd at the age of 68.

R.C. was the son of Joaquin &

Gloria Chavez.

He was preceded in death by

his father,

Joaquin Chavez.

He is survived by his mother, Gloria Chavez;

twin brother, Robert

Chavez; sisters, Denise

Armijo & Pamela Chavez

Martin; children, Ray

Chavez, Adrian Chavez

& Vicki Garcia; grandchildren, Camden & Harper

Chavez, Penelope & Miles Chavez, Cora & Cedro

Garcia; many nieces &

nephews; and extended

family. After a 26 year







career, R.C.

retired from

Sandia National

Laboratories. He was a lifelong

musician and had a passion for

music. He loved traveling during

his 13 years of

retirement

especially to

San Antonio

and Tempe as

regular vacation

destinations with

his good friend

Martin Ortega.

A celebration of life

will take place at Holy

Family Church on Saturday, March 30 with a vigil

starting at 8:00 a.m.,

followed by a rosary and mass. A reception will

follow at the HolyFamily Hall, concluding at

1:00 p.m.
Religious Service Information
Holy Family Church
562 Atrisco Dr SW
Albuquerque, NM 87105
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
